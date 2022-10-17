Kedah MB’s official residence splashed with paint

ALOR SETAR: Part of the gate and front wall of the official residence of the Kedah Menteri Besar in Seri Mentaloon, near here, were splashed with paint by vandals this morning.

Kota Setar District Police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said they received information regarding the incident at about 10 am from the personnel manning the guardhouse at the Menteri Besar’s residence.

“The personnel said nothing was amiss when he reported for duty at 7 am. So, we believe it must have happened before 9.55 am because the staff on duty only realised the incident around that time before reporting to the police at 10 am.

“From our investigation, we found two plastic bags containing blue paint and two more plastic bags filled with red paint from the area near the incident that are believed to have been left behind by the suspects,” he told reporters when met at the scene today.

He said police would review the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera near the Pantai Johor and Alor Merah traffic light as there are no CCTVs placed around the residence.

“The forensic team has also conducted its investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shukri also reminded the public not to make any speculations regarding the incident. - Bernama