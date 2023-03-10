Kedah MB: Sabo dams, flood mitigation plan to tackle flooding in Baling

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Department of Drainage and Irrigation is evaluating the tender for the construction of two Sabo dams in Kampung Iboi in Baling to slow down the flow of water from Gunung Inas into Sungai Kupang.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) said the construction of the dams will involve a cost of about RM20 million.

“The Sabo dams also aim to trap debris carried by fast-flowing water such as logs and huge rocks that could ruin residential areas,” he said in a statement today.

He said the state government had conducted a special meeting with relevant agencies under the federal government on Sunday on ways to address the effects of the recent flooding in Baling.

According to him, in addition to the construction of the Sabo dams, the meeting had also decided on a three-phase flood mitigation plan in Baling.

The process to issue the tender for the first phase involving a cost of RM15 million is expected to be completed in February next year, he said, adding that the second phase with a cost of RM160 million is currently undergoing the tender evaluation process.

Muhammad Sanusi said the working paper for the third phase of the flood mitigation project is being prepared to be included in the application for disaster (management) under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Meanwhile, he said the Baling district office will repair or rebuild three bridges in Kampung Padang Empang, Kampung Tanjung and Kampung Iboi damaged by the recent floods.

He said measures will also be implemented to fix affected slopes reported in Kampung Kepala Bukit and Kampung Tualang as well as at Sekolah Menengah Agama Yayasan Khairiah.

“A new bridge will be built in Kampung Padang Cina worth RM3 million in addition to the construction of nine small concrete bridges in several villages. All these projects are under the responsibility of the Kedah Implementation Coordination Unit,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi said the state government is also paying attention to numerous complaints about damaged infrastructure including collapsed slopes at several locations, adding that based on cost assessments, the repair and restoration are estimated to be around RM5.6 million.

In last week’s flooding, 650 victims were evacuated to four temporary relief centres in Baling. -Bernama