Kedah MB to flood victims: ‘Accept fate with an open heart’

PETALING JAYA: Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor reportedly urged the victims of Baling floods to accept their fate with an open heart and be grateful for the other blessings granted to them, NST reports.

Sanusi described the disaster as God’s will and pointed out that even developed nations could not prevent flood disasters.

At a press conference held at Desa Keda Sadek in Kupang, Sanusi called on the people to pray for the district to be protected from further flood disasters.

“All we can do now is pray. Even developed nations are unable to prevent floods from happening.

“That is all we can do while the flood mitigation projects in Baling announced earlier by the government are completed,“ he reportedly said.

In the July 4 floods, more than 800 houses in 12 villages in Kupang were inundated.