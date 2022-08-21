Kedah MB to youth: Buy a house first

PETALING JAYA: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Sanusi Md Nor has advised the younger generation to focus on acquiring essential assets before spending on unnecessary luxury goods, NST reports.

He said buying a house, for example, can lay the foundation needed to start a family.

He said the younger generation tends to focus on buying the latest mobile phones, motorcycles, and sometimes even up to two cars.

Sanusi also revealed that the state government prioritised homeownership and had prepared a thorough and comprehensive plan to meet people’s housing needs.