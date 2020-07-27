Kedah, NCIA collaborate to develop the state’s economy post Covid-19

ALOR STAR: The Kedah state government and the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) will continue to work closely to develop the state’s economy for the well-being of the people, especially in the post-Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) said sustainable and proactive economic measures as well as stimulating the economy through strategic development, investment incentives and people empowerment programs would be implemented.

“This approach has been specially designed holistically and inclusively in the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) so that no community is excluded from the current development.

“The policies and reforms implemented for the post-Covid-19 will empower the region’s (NCER) economy to remain resilient, with the participation of all in society to achieve common well-being,” he said in a statement here last night.

He had earlier chaired the Kedah State Steering Committee (JPN) Meeting which was also attended by NCIA Chief Executive Datuk Seri Jebasingam Issace John.

Muhammad Sanusi said the Strategic Development Plan to address post-Covid-19 issues in Kedah was also discussed at the meeting and agreed for implementation.

Meanwhile, Jebasingam in his statement said, NCIA has presented the post-Covid-19 plan with a three-pronged strategic approach where the focus is on strategic infrastructure development, accelerating private investment growth and empowering the people.

“NCIA’s main focus at the moment is to address the challenges faced by the workforce, businesses and vulnerable groups as a result of the outbreak,” he said.

“Based on a three-pronged strategy and collaborative efforts towards the recovery of the manufacturing, logistics and tourism industries, Kedah is targeted to achieve Gross Domestic Product amounting to RM62 billion by 2027 and continue to grow rapidly, in line with the regional and national economy,” said Jebasingam. — Bernama