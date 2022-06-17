Kedah needs to have technical universities to support industrial development

JITRA: Kedah needs to have its own technical universities so that it can produce more skilled manpower to support its rapidly developing industries, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix).

He said Kedah does not have a university or higher learning institution focusing on technical fields like engineering, ICT and technology management.

“In Kedah, the universities we have are like Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and several others which are management type. We don’t have a university producing engineers.

“We want to master technology for present-day needs like IoT (internet of things) and artificial intelligence,” he told a media conference after launching the Kedah Higher Education and Career Expo 2022 here today.

He said if a technical university could not be set up in Kedah, technical universities currently operating elsewhere should set up branches in the state.

Based on recent investments entering Kedah, some 150,000 job opportunities were projected to be created by 2035, the bulk of them in technical fields, he added. — Bernama