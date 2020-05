PETALING JAYA: Kedah, Negri Sembilan and Malacca are the top three states for Malaysians to attempt inter-state travel to balik kampung, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

“Kedah recorded the highest number of motorists who tried to travel to the state with 87 followed by Negri Sembilan with 83 and 59 who wished to travel to Malacca, but all were ordered to turn back,” he said in his daily briefing today in Putrajaya.

However, the number of vehicles that tried to make inter-state trips to their hometowns decreased to only 434, compared to the previous day of over 800 vehicles.

Ismail Sabri said police conducted 149 inter-state roadblocks and inspected 252,799 vehicles.

He said police would take action against those who flout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and they will not allow anyone to make inter-state trips to their hometown during the festive month of Hari Raya.

As of yesterday (May 28), police had nabbed 114 individuals for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the CMCO.

Of those detained, 86 individuals were placed under remand, 28 released on police bail and 433 issued compounds.

He reminded Malaysians to adhere to the SOPs to curb the Covid-19 virus from spreading.

“Stern actions will be taken against those who tried to do inter-state travel without police permission,“ he added.