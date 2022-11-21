Kedah not dissolving assembly before March: Sanusi

ALOR SETAR: Kedah will maintain its stand not to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly before March next year despite the strong showing by Perikatan Nasional (PN) after winning 13 Parliamentary seats in the state in the 15th general election (GE15).

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the dissolution of the Kedah state assembly will only be done at any time after March next year.

“We don’t want to hold an election now because floods are expected to occur between November and March, so after March, the dissolution of the state assembly can be done at any time. If not done within that period, it will dissolve by itself in July next year.

“But, we have to take into account all aspects because of the monsoon transition, the flood usually ends in March and after that we will fast, celebrate Aidilfitri and Aidiladha. Besides, I have to discuss with Kelantan and Terengganu first, to hold it together for more impact,“ he told reporters here last night.

He said this when asked if he would dissolve the state assembly following PN’s strong momentum after winning 13 of the 14 parliamentary seats as announced by the Election Commission (EC), yesterday.

Earlier, Muhammad Sanusi who is also Kedah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman attended the PN Thanksgiving Ceremony together with all newly elected PN MPs in Kedah who were also joined by thousands of party’s supporters at the PAS Complex in Kota Sarang Semut, near here. - Bernama