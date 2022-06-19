Kedah on right track, enjoying economic progress: Sanusi

ALOR SETAR:- Kedah is on the right track to enjoy greater economic development based on the investments flowing into the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said the indicators were something to be proud of including the approved investments amounting to RM68.3 billion recorded last year, which was an extraordinary achievement for Kedah.

“This achievement was above that of some other states which are already developed and known as industrial states. What has been achieved by Kedah Darul Aman is also a record of excellence in the country’s economic history.”

Muhammad Sanusi said this in his congratulatory message, representing the government and people of Kedah, at the investiture ceremony of state awards and medals in conjunction with the 80th birthday celebration of the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah ke-80 at Istana Anak Bukit, here, today.

He said that up to the second quarter of this year, Kedah had received approved investments amounting to RM20 billion, exceeding the annual target of RM10 billion under the Kedah Development Plan 2035.

“In terms of the investment commitments and projected value, the ensuing change to the people’s lives might not be seen within a short time.

“But what is more important is the confidence shown by the local and foreign investors in what this state has to offer.

“To me, this also shows the existing level of integrity which has been stressed upon at every level of the state government’s administration,” he added.

At the ceremony, Sultan Sallehuddin conferred awards and medals on 62 recipients led by Kedah Raja Muda, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin.

Also present at the ceremony were the Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff; Raja Puan Muda Kedah, Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Mohamad Ariff and other members of the Kedah royalTY. - Bernama