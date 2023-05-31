Kedah-Penang border: NGO plans to have dialogue with Sanusi

GEORGE TOWN: Pertubuhan Amanah Warisan Melayu Pulau Pinang (Pewaris) plans to invite Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) to a dialogue on claims that Penang belongs to Kedah.

Its president Tan Sri Mohd Yussof Latiff said it is hoped that the dialogue would be able to shed some light on historical facts and truth following Muhammad Sanusi’s statement that Penang is under the ownership of Kedah.

“If it is permitted, we propose that a dialogue session be held between Pewaris and Muhammad Sanusi on a suitable date to be determined by both parties.

“I hope he will respond to this matter (dialogue session) because we do not want the Kedah Menteri Besar’s statement to be a cheap gimmick ahead of the upcoming state polls,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier Muhammad Sanusi reportedly said that Kedah and Penang do not have a border because Penang still belongs to Kedah, claiming further that Kedah only shares a border with Perak and Perlis.

Mohd Yussof said a border between Kedah and Penang exists as defined in Act 325 of the Federal Constitution.

The Kedah Menteri Besar’s statement showed that he either has not done enough research on the matter or he was fishing for votes in the upcoming state polls, he said. - Bernama