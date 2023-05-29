Kedah, Perlis sign land and maritime boundary agreement

ALOR SETAR: The state governments of Kedah and Perlis today signed a land and maritime boundary agreement involving a land area of 44.3 kilometres (km) and 5.6 km or three nautical miles of maritime area.

The agreement was signed between Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli at Wisma Darul Aman here.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by Survey and Mapping director-general Mohammad Zaki Mohd Ghazali as well as Geomatics and Land Surveying Division secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Datuk Muhammad Yasir Yahya.

Muhammad Sanusi said the agreement marked a new history between the two states after being able to finalise the land and sea borderlines simultaneously.

“This is a new chapter for Malaysia as well as Kedah and Perlis in establishing more productive cooperation in the future and to boost existing cooperation such as economy and enforcement between the two states.

“In addition, (this will) generate new areas of high-impact cooperation that will benefit the people of both states,“ he told reporters after the signing of agreement.

Meanwhile, he said the state government needed the support, cooperation and expertise of the Survey and Mapping Department to resolve the boundary issues between the state of Kedah and the neighbouring states of Penang and Perak. - Bernama