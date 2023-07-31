Kedah PKR candidates not being complacent in defence of traditional strongholds

SUNGAI PETANI: PKR candidates fielded in several seats considered to be their party’s traditional strongholds in Kedah are not underestimating their state election rivals.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Lunas, PKR’s Shamsul Anuar Abdullah (pix) said strong efforts to woo voters, especially the youth, were needed as the 15th general election’s (GE15) results had seen voting patterns favouring Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“To say there’s no pressure is a lie. But it’s not as if there’s tremendous pressure as well. We do have our ‘fixed deposit’ of ardent supporters. Only that one of the causes behind the GE15 results was that youth follow trends, especially through social media and we are behind in terms of new social media like TikTok.

“With that in mind, we need to inject some youth into how we do things and hope that we can attract their support. We hope that the youth are wise enough to switch back,” he said when met at the Kampung Dusun district polling centre today.

Shamsul Anuar will be in a five-cornered fight for Lunas against Khairul Anuar Ramli (PN) and three independents, N Rajendran, S S Pannir Selvam and S Arichindarem.

Meanwhile, PH candidate for Bakar Arang, PKR’s Adam Loh shared that he was working hard to win the seat, especially by explaining to voters about the initiatives and successes achieved by the Unity Government.

“There are two aspirations that I would like to convey, firstly to boost transport infrastructure in Sungai Petani, including smart traffic lights to overcome the traffic problems in the area,” he said, adding that he would forward the suggestion to the government that a mini stadium be built here for the benefit of the community, especially youth.

Adam is facing a three-cornered fight against Raymond Tai Kuang Tee (PN) and Tan Kee Chye (PRM) for Sungai Petani.

Other PKR strongholds in the state include Sidam, Kulim and Bukit Selambau, which are seats that the party have retained since 2008. -Bernama