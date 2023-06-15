Kedah plans to dissolve State Assembly on June 28

ALOR SETAR: Kedah plans to dissolve its State Assembly on June 28 in conjunction with the day of wukuf, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Muhammad Sanusi said he would have an audience with Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah on June 25 to seek the consent of His Highness for the dissolution date.

“I will have an audience (with the Sultan) on June 25. I am going to present to Tuanku Sultan that June 28 is the date of dissolution proposed by the state government. If Tuanku consents to the proposal, I will make an official announcement,” he said.

He told reporters this after a ceremony to hand over tents, tables and chairs to the Village Head Council (MKK) under a community programme at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director, said seat allocations for PN candidates in Kedah had been settled.

He also said PN’s Kedah Menteri Besar candidate would be decided by the coalition’s central leadership.

Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kelantan were reported to have reached an understanding to dissolve their state assemblies by the end of this month to pave the way for simultaneous state polls. - Bernama