Kedah police: Do not involve aspects of 3R during state polls

ALOR SETAR: Police have reminded all parties not to touch aspects of 3R namely religion, royalty and race when campaigning in the coming state election.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said the 3R special squad which was set up in March would be monitoring the matter.

“Police will open investigation paper If there are quarters identified and documented in the form of video touching on such issues.

“All parties need to play their roles to ensure peace in the state and country is preserved and there will be no touching of sensitive issues,” he told a media conference here today.

Apart from Kedah, five other states, such as Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Kelantan and Terengganu will also be facing state elections soon.

Fisol also told parties wishing to hold rally in conjunction with state election need to apply earlier so that police could control the situation at the location to ensure the security of the people. - Bernama