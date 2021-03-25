Kedah police loan shark borrowers to face disciplinary action

ALOR SETAR: Kedah police officers and personnel who are involved in loans from money lenders even licensed operators will face disciplinary action, said Kedah police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan.

He said borrowing money from illegal money lenders (Ah Long) is a disciplinary offence as police officers and personnel should obtain prior approval from the departmental head before taking any loans.

“If he (police personnel) borrows from a loan shark and say he is unable to repay, his house would be splashed with red paint and when he lodges a report, an internal department investigation would be conducted for borrowing without the permission of the departmental head.

“It is an offence even if the money lender is licensed as the personnel is taking a loan without going through the proper channel,” he told reporters after a parade in conjunction with the state level celebration of the 214th Police Day at the Kedah police contingent headquarters here today.

Hasanuddin however said so far he has not received any reports on borrowing from loan sharks involving Kedah police officers or personnel but he warned them against being trapped by these money lenders.- Bernama