ALOR SETAR: Kedah police have crippled a human trafficking syndicate from a neighbouring country with the arrest of eight ethnic Rohingya men and six Rohingya women in four separate raids around the district early yesterday morning.

Kedah police chief, Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the raids based on tip-offs by the public were conducted in Kepala Batas, Langgar and Simpang Empat near here and police also seized several documents believed to be fake.

He said all of them aged 18 to 50 were detained with two children aged two and three believed to be the children of the suspects.

“Initial investigation showed each migrant was charged RM30,000 to assist them cross the Malaysian border and RM2,000 for travel arrangements and preparation of fake documents

“The syndicate, believed to have raked in more than half a million ringgit, was active in the north of the Peninsula since January this year,” he said in a statement here today.

Kamarul Zaman said the case was investigated under Section 26A and Section 26E of Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM) for human trafficking and possession of fake documents as well as Section 6(1)© of the Immigration Act for not possessing valid travel documents.

He said if convicted, the offender could be jailed up to 15 years and fined or both.

“Kedah police are urging members of the public with information on the case to contact 04-7741275 or MERS 999 or senior investigation officer ASP Hairul Hartini,“ he said. — Bernama