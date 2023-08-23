Kedah police received 306 reports during state polls

ALOR SETAR: Kedah police received 306 reports related to various offences during the recent state polls period from July 28 to Aug 13.

Kedah Contingent Crime Prevention and Community Security Department head SAC Alzafny Ahmad said, of the total, 42 investigation papers were opened while 40 investigation papers were referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for prosecution instructions.

“One (case) is still under probe and one more (case) is being investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT),” he said in a statement today.

Alzafny, who is also the Kedah Contingent state polls media spokesman, said the highest number of cases recorded - 19 out of the 42 - were for committing mischief such as damaging or sabotaging flags and banners of political parties, which are being investigated under Section 4A(1) of the Election Offences Act 1954 and Section 427 of the Penal Code.

“(This is) followed by nine cases under Section 7 of the Election Offences Act 1954, which involved misuse of identity cards during the voting process,” he said. -Bernama