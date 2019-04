ALOR STAR: Police seized 51kg of syabu worth RM2.5 million packed in Chinese tea powder plastic packagings at the parking lot near the North Sungai Petani Toll Plaza, Sungai Petani, last Thursday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said the drugs were found in a Proton Pesona driven by a local 30-year-old man at 11.30pm.

“The suspect tried to run but was caught after a tussle. Two bags of different sizes were found in the car’s boot. One had 35 plastic packets of drugs and the other had 15 plastic packets of drugs. Each packet was estimated to weigh 1kg and is worth about RM50,000,“ he told a media conference here today.

He said the suspect, a shop hand, and unmarried, was believed to be a drug mule who received RM20,000 for each delivery.

“The suspect was tested negative for drugs and did not have a record. He is remanded for a week until April 25,“ Zainuddin added. — Bernama