Kedah police smash motorcycle theft gang

PENDANG: Police busted a motorcycle theft gang, known as ‘Pit Sym Group’, following the arrest of one of its members in Kampung 15 Relong, here, on May 13.

Kedah police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said the 28-year-old suspect was detained at around 10am at his house, which also served as the place to dismantle the motorcycles’ parts, based on intelligence and information from members of the public.

“The suspect then brought police to the river in the village and found 24 motorcycle frames which had been dismantled thrown into the river ... we also found that some of the motorcycle frames are of those reported missing since 2011,” he told a press conference at Pendang district police headquarters, here today.

Among the motorcycles found were Honda EX-5, Honda Wave, Yamaha and SYM that were reported missing in this area, Kota Setar, Yan, and Kuala Muda.

Zainuddin said from the interrogation it was found that the suspect with another group member still at large were only using Allen keys to steal the motorcycles.

“The vehicle was then dismantled at the suspect’s house and each component was then sold to the buyers via WhatsApp or other social media platforms,” he said.

“The police are tracking down another suspect, aged 20, and there is a possibility that we will detain buyers of these stolen motorcycles’ parts to assist in investigations,” he said.

He said the case was investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

In another development, Zainuddin said the police detained a 29-year-old man, believed to be involved in a few robberies at convenience stores around Kulim, on May 16.

He said the suspect, who was behaving in suspicious manner, was detained at around 1pm in Kulim town.

The case was being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code, he said. - Bernama