Kedah police to deploy 4,794 personnel for state polls

ALOR SETAR: A total of 4,794 police personnel will be deployed during the state election in Kedah, which is expected to be held in August.

Kedah Police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said they will be tasked with ensuring security and order on nomination day, campaign period and polling day.

“Of the total, 3,035 of them will carry out Election Commission (EC) duties, 646 will supervise polling centres and another 646 will be deployed around the centres.

“In addition, Kedah will also receive an additional 8,207 personnel from Bukit Aman, Royal Malaysia Police Volunteer Reserve (SSPDRM) and People’s Volunteers Corps (RELA),” he told a media conference at the Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters, here, today.

Fisol said police have taken note of the announcement by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor that the State Legislative Assembly will be dissolved today to pave the way for the state election.

“With the dissolution, police hope all parties can jointly help maintain the welfare and order in the state and, most importantly, not touch of the sensitive 3R aspect of Religion, Royalty and Race.

“We also wish to emphasise that any gatherings to be held before nomination day will still be subject to the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012. So, any party that wishes to hold any gathering will need to inform the police five days before it is held,” he said.

In another development, Fisol said that police have received 12 reports on the statement issued by Syeikh Muhd Zainul Asri Mohd Romli during the Kedah government-organised Himpunan Kedah Berselawat programme on June 24.

“Following the reports received, police have opened an investigation paper under Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. Police have recorded the statement from Muhd Zainul yesterday and the investigation has been taken over by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit,” he said.

Previously, Pakatan Harapan (PH) had lodged a police report against a Kedah PAS leader for allegedly making a seditious speech when speaking at the programme held at the Darul Aman Stadium that was attended by tens of thousands of participants. - Bernama