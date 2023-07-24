Kedah polls: PH gives way to BN to contest Tanjung Sawai state seat

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has given way to Barisan Nasional (BN) to field their candidate for the Tanjung Dawai state seat in the Kedah state election this August.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (pix) informed that following this, the party leadership has chosen Merbok Umno division chief Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin as the candidate to contest the state seat.

“With the mandate entrusted by the BN chairman (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi), I hereby announce Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin as the candidate for N26 Tanjung Dawai Kedah state constituency, (representing) BN.

“On behalf of BN, I express my appreciation to PH for their spirit of unity by giving way to BN to contest the Tanjung Dawai state seat,“ he said in a post on his Facebook today.

At a ceremony to announce the full list of BN candidates last Friday, Ahmad Zahid who is also the Deputy Prime Minister informed that BN will be contesting 108 state seats in the six state elections including 15 seats in Kedah.

However, the candidate for the Tanjung Dawai state constituency was not announced that night.

The Election Commission has fixed polling for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on Aug 12, nomination on July 29, while early voting is on Aug 8. -Bernama