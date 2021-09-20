Kedah receives 1.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine this month

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government is receiving 1.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine this month to be administered to the adult and adolescent population in the state.

Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the state government is always committed to ensuring that the state would achieve 80 percent vaccination coverage, or herd immunity as soon as possible.

“The full vaccination rate in Kedah has surpassed 50 percent, while first-dose vaccination rate is now 62.8 percent,” he told a press conference after attending the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th State Legislative Assembly here today.

On Pendang and Baling which had recorded low vaccination rates at 44 percent and 48 percent respectively as of yesterday, Muhammad Sanusi said an outreach programme would be implemented to lure more people in the two districts to get vaccinated.

“When we announce the walk-in vaccination programme before, many people came but there was not enough vaccine...but now we have sufficient supply,” he added. — Bernama