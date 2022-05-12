Kedah records 102 HFMD cases from May 1 to 17

ALOR SETAR: Kedah has recorded 102 cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) from May 1 to 7, said state Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman.

He said the highest number of cases were registered in Kuala Muda district with 29 cases, followed by Kota Setar (22) and Padang Terap (17).

“This brings the cumulative number of HFMD cases in the state this year to 1,016 cases, an increase of 46.6 per cent compared with the same period in 2019. A total of 26 outbreaks were also reported during this period,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the upward trend of HFMD cases in Kedah this year was very significant and had exceeded the epidemic threshold.

In this regard, as many are still celebrating Aidilfitri, he advised the public, especially those with small children to take precautions to reduce the risk of infection, including washing hands regularly, keeping the environment clean and disinfecting contaminated surfaces.

“Parents are also advised to take children to the nearest clinic or hospital if they have signs or symptoms of infection (especially fever and rashes on the hands, foot and mouth), as well as not to take children to crowded public places such as swimming pools, markets, shopping malls and bus stations.

“Avoid sending a child with symptoms or signs of infection to a childcare centre or school,” he said. - Bernama