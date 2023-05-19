Kedah records 356.5% increase in dengue cases

ALOR SETAR: The number of dengue cases in Kedah increased by 356.5 per cent, with 1,639 cases recorded from January to May 13, compared to 359 cases during the same period last year.

State Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman said dengue fever also claimed its first victim in the state this year with the death of a 56-year-old man in Kubang Pasu in the 19th epidemiological week.

“As of May 13, a total of 161 outbreaks were recorded compared to 38 in the corresponding period last year. Of the total, 124 have ended, 35 are still active two are prolonged,” he said in a statement here today.

He said during the same period, 124,815 premises had been inspected, and 2,668 compound notices worth over RM1.3 million had been issued to owners of premises that were breeding Aedes mosquitoes.

Dr Mohd Hayati said with the increase in dengue infections in the state, public involvement in epidemic and case-control efforts is essential.

“The community needs to play their role by keeping the environment clean and eliminating Aedes mosquito breeding grounds in their homes and premises.

“The state government hopes that all quarters can take action to prevent dengue infection from spreading and causing death,” he said. -Bernama