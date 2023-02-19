Kedah records highest number of drug abuse cases

BANTING: Kedah recorded the highest number of drug abuse cases in the country at 13,502 cases in 2021.

National Anti-Drugs Agency deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Dr Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin (pix) said the number increased by 28.4 per cent compared to 2020, which recorded 10,518 cases.

He said Johor recorded the second highest number of drug abuse cases with 13,261 cases, followed by Selangor (12,182); Terengganu (12,033), and Kelantan (11,843).

“However, the total number of drug addicts in the country decreased by four per cent in 2021, from 128,325 cases in 2020 to 123,139,“ he told reporters at a roadshow programme as part of the National Anti-Drug Day celebrations at Morib Beach today.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Sade also revealed that vaping devices are among the tools that lead to drug addiction among the younger generation.

“Based on the results of interviewing former drug addicts who sought treatment at AADK, most vapes use synthetic drugs such as syabu, which can cause addicts to experience mental health problems such as hallucinations and then do things they should not.

“We do not have a study on this issue yet because when a person smokes a vape, we do not know if it contains nicotine or synthetic drugs. Since the Ministry of Health (KKM) controls the use of vape devices, we have brought the matter to them to conduct a study,“ he said.

Commenting on today’s programme, Muhamad Sade said it focuses on the role of families, especially parents, in ensuring that their family members are aware that drug abuse is dangerous. - Bernama