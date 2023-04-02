Kedah, S’wak relief centres closed, but still more than 1,000 evacuees in three other states

KUALA LUMPUR: Floods have fully receded in Kedah and Sarawak while the situation in Sabah and Johor has improved even as Penang became the latest to be hit by floods with 59 evacuees as at this afternoon.

In Kedah, Bandar Baharu District Civil Defence officer Lt (PA) Abdul Rahim Khairuddin said the bright weather today enabled floodwaters to subside quickly and all the 35 victims from 11 families in Mukim Relau at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Relau relief centre (PPS) to return home.

In Sarawak, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the remaining two PPS, at Sekolah Kebangsaan St Peter and Dewan Kampung Mundai, in Serian were closed at 2 pm.

In Sabah, the JPBN Secretariat said as at 2 pm, only one PPS in Beaufort district was still operating, housing 224 people from 63 families.

In Penang, the number of flood victims at two PPS in two districts remained unchanged at 59 this afternoon.

State Environment and Welfare Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said although the weather was bright as at 1 pm today, flood victims could not yet return home as their houses had yet to be cleaned.

“The PPS at Dewan Komuniti Kubang Menerong in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district is still sheltering 38 people from nine families while in Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bakap Indah is housing 21 victims from eight families,” he told Bernama.

Two relief centres had been opened in Penang as at 2 am today following heavy rain of more than two hours in several areas from 3.30 pm yesterday.

In Johor, the number of evacuees dropped slightly to 819 at 4 pm compared to 821 at 8 am today.

Johor JPBN said in a statement that there were 793 victims from 224 families at five PPS in Batu Pahat district, which is facing the problem of stagnant floodwaters.

In Segamat, 26 people from nine families were still taking shelter in one PPS, it said, adding that rain was forecast for nine districts this afternoon while the weather in Muar was expected to be bright. - Bernama