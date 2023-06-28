Kedah state assembly officially dissolved today

ALOR SETAR: The 14th Kedah state legislative assembly is officially dissolved today after obtaining the consent of the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah last Sunday.

The dissolution marks the end of Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) administration in the state after taking over from Pakatan Harapan (PH) on May 17,2020.

Following the dissolution, a caretaker government will attend to the state administration until a new state government is formed after the elections.

The 14th Kedah state legislative assembly sat for the first time on July 3, 2018 after PH formed the state government after winning 18 of the 36 state seats in the 14th general election (GE14) on May 9, 2018.

With the dissolution of the state assembly, the five-year mandate has ended six days earlier than the deadline on July 4.

Kedah is among the six states that will hold the state elections this year, apart from Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu.

The state has 36 seats and currently PN holds 20 seats (PAS-14, Bersatu-6); PH 10 seats (PKR-five, Amanah-three, DAP-two ); BN two seats (Umno-2) and Pejuang (two).

Two other seats were left vacant after Gurun assemblyman Datuk Johari Abdul of PKR vacated his seat on Dec 18 last year when he was appointed Dewan Rakyat speaker, and following the death of Belantek assemblyman Datuk Mohd Isa Shafie on June 14. -Bernama