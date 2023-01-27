Kedah state election: PH, BN told to stop behaving like ‘big brother’

ALOR SETAR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have been told not to behave like a ‘big brother’ in determining seat distribution if they choose to work together during the Kedah state election this year.

Kedah PH chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar said both coalitions under the Unity Government must accept the fact that no party could fully control the Kedah State Legislative Assembly seats.

“I believe everyone should be open to the fact that we have to reduce the number of seats (to be contested by each coalition)...which means we have to accept the fact that we can no longer compete like a ‘big brother’ to control the seats fully.

“So, there should be seat distribution and we in PH have already gone through that process and we will implement this (with BN),“ he told reporters today.

He was asked to comment on whether PH had negotiated with the Kedah BN regarding their cooperation in facing the state election.

Mahfuz admitted that he had met with Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom and other BN leaders over the matter, however, no official discussion had been held between the two coalitions.

He said he hoped that official talks with BN could be held as the PH central leadership had given state party leaders the greenlight to hold negotiations to prepare for state elections.

Asked if the national leadership has set any guidelines for the negotiations to be carried out, Mahfuz said the PH state leaders would have to use their wisdom depending on the state’s political situation.

The state elections will be held in Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kelantan. - Bernama