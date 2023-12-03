Kedah Sultan calls on federal govt to support, consider KXP project

ALOR SETAR: Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah has called on the federal government to support and give consideration to the development of the Kulim International Airport (KXP) project for the benefit of the country, and Kedah in particular.

His Royal Highness said the KXP project should be given consideration in an effort to boost the economic development in the state and the northern region.

“The plan to develop the KXP project began in 2013, and five feasibility studies have been carried out since then.

“Based on the studies, the development of KXP will be an economic game changer to Kedah and will complement the existing airports in the north of the country through the provision of more comprehensive cargo services, supported by the development of a Maintenance, Repair and Operation (MRO) hub.”

Sultan Sallehuddin said this when opening the First Meeting of the Sixth Session of the 14th Kedah State Legislative Assembly at Wisma Darul Aman here today, with Sultanah of Kedah Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff also present.

The Kedah Ruler also said that the KXP project, to be implemented through a private funding initiative (PFI), will serve as an enabler to the entire development of Kedah Aerotropolis, which consists of other components such as Sidam Logistics, Aerospace and Manufacturing Hub, Business Park and the development of the Airport City.

In the meantime, Sultan Sallehuddin also emphasises the importance of harmonious relations between the state government and the federal government so that the focus on resolving people’s issues and problems is not affected.

He said the country, the state and the people need political stability to obtain benefits through the development of planned economic projects and welfare programmes for the people.

“Without a harmonious relationship between the two, the people will suffer the consequences. Therefore, avoid excessive politics and always try to maintain good relations with each other, especially between the state government and the federal government,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kedah Ruler also called on the state government to examine and review outdated fiscal policies and laws.

“This is to enable the matter to be brought to the attention of the federal government through the appropriate platform so that it can be reviewed and amended accordingly,” said Sultan Sallehuddin.

In addition, he said in assessing the inflation rate that has been increasing every year, then part of the government grants to the state need to be reviewed and given a new rate that is more relevant to the current situation.

“For example, the rate for Capitation Grant under Clause (1)(a) Article 109 of the Federal Constitution was last amended 20 years ago through the Capitation Grant Act 2002,” he said.

The Kedah State Assembly will convene until Wednesday. -Bernama