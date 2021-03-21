Kedah Sultan conferred honorary UUM doctorate

ALOR SETAR: The Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Public Administration and Development in conjunction with the Royal Convocation and Proclamation of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) Pro-Chancellors at Istana Anak Bukit here today.

The Raja Muda of Kedah, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin, who is UUM Pro-Chancellor presented the scroll to the sultan.

Istana Anak Bukit Corporate Communication Unit, in a statement today, said the conferment of the doctorate reflects the sultan’s personality as a ruler who is intelligent, far-sighted, with vision and having the characteristics of a sultan who is loved and admired by his subjects.

The sultan, who is also the UUM Chancellor, always thinks of the well-being of his subjects, it said, adding that the setting up of the Centre for Science, Technology and Mathematics (STEM) at UUM was the sultan’s idea.

According to the statement, the sultan was conferred the doctorate for his concern, commitment and continuous efforts in strengthening the state administration and management to elevate the economic and investment sectors to a higher level.

At the ceremony, Sultan Sallehuddin also proclaimed the Tunku Laksamana of Kedah, Datuk Seri Diraja Tunku Shazuddin Ariff Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin and Tengku Tan Sri Datuk Paduka (Dr.) Mahaleel Tengku Ariff as the new UUM Pro-Chancellors.

The ceremony was also attended by the Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Almarhum Tengku Ariff and the Raja Puan Muda of Kedah, Che Puan Muda Zaheeda.

Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad were also present. - Bernama