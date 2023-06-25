Kedah Sultan consents to dissolution of State Assembly on Wednesday (Updated)

ALOR SETAR: Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah today consented to the dissolution of the Kedah State Assembly effective Wednesday (June 28) to pave the way for state election to be held.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said he was granted an audience by Sultan Sallehuddin this morning for the purpose of seeking the consent of His Royal Highness to dissolve the 14th Kedah State Assembly.

“His Royal Highness gave his consent for the dissolution of the 14th Kedah State Assembly on June 28, 2023,“ he told a press conference after the audience here.

Muhammad Sanusi said the existing state government would act as a caretaker government until after the state election.

With the consent given by the Sultan, the Kedah State Assembly will be dissolved six days before the expiry of its term on July 4.

The Kedah State Assembly sat for the first time on July 3, 2018 after the 14th General Election (GE14) on May 9, 2018.

In GE14, Pakatan Harapan (PH) which contested using the PKR logo formed the Kedah government after winning 18 out of 36 state assembly seats, while PAS secured 15 seats and Barisan Nasional (three).

In Nov 2018, Guar Chempedak assemblyman Datuk Dr Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail announced his departure from UMNO and became an Independent before joining Bersatu, increasing PH’s seat in the Kedah State Assembly to 19.

However, the change in the political landscape saw Bersatu leave PH and two PKR assemblymen announced they were leaving the party to become Independent representatives on May 12, 2020.

Lunas assemblyman Datuk Azman Nasrudin and Sidam assemblyman Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee also expressed their support for Perikatan Nasional (PN) and the leadership of the then Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

With the move made by the two assemblymen, in addition to the withdrawal of support by the four Bersatu assemblymen, the then Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir had lost his majority support in the State Legislative Assembly and he announced his resignation on May 17, 2020.

PN then formed the state government after having 23 seats consisting of PAS (15) and Bersatu (four) as well as the support of BN (two) and two Independent representatives (former PKR assemblymen). Muhammad Sanusi took his oath of office on May 17, 2020.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz who is Jitra assemblyman and Anak Bukit assemblyman Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah were dropped from Bersatu on May 28, 2020 and joined Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) which was founded by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Two former PKR assemblymen who became Independent announced joining Bersatu in September 2020.

Following GE15 last November and the formation of the federal government with the participation of BN in the Unity Government, PN has 21 seats without the support of two BN assemblymen.

On Dec 18, Gurun assemblyman Datuk Johari Abdul of PKR announced vacating the seat with immediate effect.

Belantek assemblyman Datuk Mohd Isa Shafie of PAS died after suffering from a bacterial infection in the heart, lungs and kidneys on June 14.

In the Kedah State Assembly, PN now has 20 seats (PAS-14, Bersatu-six); PH 10 (PKR-five, Amanah-three, DAP-two); BN two (Umno-two) and Pejuang (two), while the other two seats left by Johari and Mohd Isa remain vacant. - Bernama