Kedah Sultan’s official birthday to fall on third Sunday in June

ALOR STAR: The Kedah state government has fixed the new date for the birthday celebration of the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin ibni Sultan Badlishah (pix) to be on the third Sunday of June each year.

State secretary Datuk Paduka Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim said this would take effect on June 21, 2020 which falls on 29 Syawal 1441.

“As such the public holiday which was earlier set on Jan 19, 2020 (Sunday) or 23 Jamadilawal 1441 will be amended,“ he said in a statement today.

Ammar said the decision on the public holiday declaration was made in accordance with the powers conferred under Section 9 (1) of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369). — Bernama