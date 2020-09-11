Kedah Sultan urges people to remain calm over second wave of Covid-19

ALOR STAR: The Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah (pix) yesterday called on the people of Kedah to remain calm and not panic with the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

He reminded Kedahans to be careful and obey the government’s instructions to stay at home and not go out without any valid reason.

“The people should not take lightly the orders and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government aimed at protecting the health and safety of the people.

“Do not take the SOPs lightly because if we fail to comply, we will expose ourselves to the danger and risk of being infected with Covid-19,” the sultan said in a statement, here, today.

Sultan Sallehuddin also thanked the state government for planning and taking continuous action in facing the pandemic.

His Royal Highness said he and Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff and the entire royal family would always pray for the people’s safety and well-being, and to be free from Covid-19. — Bernama