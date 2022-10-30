Kedah tables RM1.059 bln budget for 2023

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor today tabled in the state legislative assembly a RM1.059-billion state budget for next year which he said would focus on three main strategies in an effort to achieve the ‘Kedah Sejahtera Nikmat Untuk Semua’ concept.

He said next year’s deficit was estimated at 14.17 per cent or RM104.12 million which takes into account revenue projections, operating expenditure and the allocation of the Forest Development Fund as well as the Water Supply Fund.

The estimated operating expenditure for next year would be RM839.12 million and of that amount, as much as RM104.04 million will be allocated as contribution to the development fund.

“This is an increase of RM8.9 million or 1.07 per cent. This not too significant increase is due to a reduction in the total allocation to the State Statutory Fund from RM118.04 million to RM104.04 million.

Muhammad Sanusi said the estimated development expenditure will be RM220 million, involving nine implementing departments.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said Kedah projected to collect RM735 million in revenue next year, with tax revenue being the largest contributor of RM346.95 million or 47.2 per cent.

“This is followed by non-tax revenue of RM222.92 million (30.33 per cent) and RM165.13 million (22.47 per cent) from non-revenue receipts,” he said.

He said the three main strategies were to restore and invigorate domestic economic growth, to improve the quality of life and well-being of the people and to optimise digital technology and improve the effectiveness of service delivery to the people. - Bernama