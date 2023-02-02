Kedah thanks PM for RM15 million allocation to upgrade jetties

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government has thanked Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister on the approval of the RM15 million allocation to improve the facilities at the Kuah and Pulau Tuba jetties in Langkawi.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) received the allocation in December last year.

“The allocation was badly needed to restore the economy of the duty-free island, which was severely hit during the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2021,” he said in a statement today.

“The state government will ensure that work to upgrade the two jetties is carried out as soon as possible to attract more local and international tourists to Langkawi.

“This is also important to Langkawi residents, especially those who frequently travel back and forth to the mainland for various matters,“ he added.

Muhammad Sanusi hopes that this concern will continue in other areas to further strengthen the relationship between the state government and the federal government in the spirit and principles of federalism. - Bernama