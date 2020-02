ALOR STAR: The Kedah government will conduct a third cloud seeding in the near future to raise water levels at some major dams that are currently receding.

State Works, Water Supply, Water Resources and Energy committee chairman Datuk Zamri Yusof said the same process previously carried out at the Pedu, Muda and Ahning Dams resulted in rainfall, but the amount was not sufficient to raise the water level in the dams.

“Cloud seeding is very important this time to enable rain in the dam areas to prevent water level from dropping further.

“For now, we are still monitoring the release of water from the dams so that it will be sufficient until April,” he told reporters at a presentation of Funeral Benefits and Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Survivors’ Pension here, today.

Zamri said the third cloud seeding would be done using a Royal Malaysian Air Force helicopter by focusing on the dam areas at a cost of RM80,000.

In the meantime, he said it was time for the government to look for the best way in managing water supply for agricultural and domestic use during the drought season. - Bernama