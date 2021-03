ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government will host a special ceremony to celebrate Lee Zii Jia’s (pix)achievement of winning the All England badminton men’s singles title.

Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said it was to honour the 22-year-old player’s feat, adding that the state government congratulated him and thanked him for bringing fame and glory to Malaysia and his home state Kedah.

“As a Kedahan and leader of the state government, I am happy and proud of his success,” he told Bernama when asked to comment on Zii Jia’s win here today.

Zii Jia ended Malaysia’s four-year wait for the men’s singles crown by defeating defending champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 in the final at the Utilia Arena in Birmingham.

Muhammad Sanusi said he had informed the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, about Zii Jia’s achievement when he qualified for the final.

“His Highnesses the Sultan and the Sultanah (Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff) were very pleased with his achievement. His Highness himself watched the match (final) on television last night,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi was also confident that with his discipline and fighting spirit, Zii Jia could go much further and win even more titles.

“I see the support of his family is also a factor that motivates him towards success. To me, Kedahans are fighters who push themselves till they succeed. Congratulations, Zii Jia, you have done us proud,” he said.- Bernama