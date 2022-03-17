Kedah to request Federal govt permission to export ketum leaves

ALOR SETAR: Kedah is bent on getting the approval of federal government for the state to export ketum leaves abroad especially to Thailand, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said the state government had ordered the State Economic Planning Division (BPEN) to carry out engagement sessions with all agencies concerned to obtain their views which would be submitted to the federal government and it is up to the federal government to make a decision.

“I will put up the request after listening to the briefings of enforcement agencies such as police, Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency and others in the State Security Permanent Committee meeting.

‘The issue of smuggling (ketum leaves) can be overcome if there are special guidelines to enable the commodity to be exported legally. The widespread smuggling activities along the border of the state with Thailand was because the leaves are highly demanded in the neighbouring country,” he said when contacted here today.

He was asked to comment on a statement of the Home Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today, that the ministry would not allow the export the ketum leaves as it was against the Poisons Act 1952 which is being enforced in the country.

Muhammad Sanusi said the export of ketum leaves should be curbed previously as it became a replacement substance for ganja and other drug addiction but the latest technology now found the benefits of the leave which can be turned into health and medical products.

“There are hundreds of hectares, maybe thousands planted with the plant in Kedah only and it is marketed illegally at a loss to the government,” he said.

Commenting further, Muhammad Sanusi said the government had used financial resources and large number of civil servants to prevent ketum leave smuggling at the border when it could be address by allowing the commodity to be exported.

He said the Home Ministry (KDN) should focus on abuse of ketum leaver as a drink which affected the health in the country.

“The federal government should consider wisely. KDN can obtain complete reports from the agencies under it for confirmation,” he said. - Bernama