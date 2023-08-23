Kedah to use same National Day logo, theme as federal government

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Government will be using the National Day logo and theme introduced by the federal government, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix).

“We will follow the federal government just like Terengganu, that’s our stand. There is no issue, (we use) the same logo and theme (as the federal government).

“It is because the celebration is held at the national level, the state will just follow,” he told a press conference after the state executive council meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

PN Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had previously proposed that the four states under the Perikatan Nasional administration use a different National Day logo and theme for state-level celebrations.

The media reported Ahmad Fadhli as saying Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu which are under PN rule, would likely use the alternative logo and theme Teguh Muafakat Malaysia Sejahtera (Strong Consensus for a Prosperous Malaysia) launched by PN Youth. -Bernama