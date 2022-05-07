Kedah Umno leader Hashim Jahaya dies

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Umno Liaison secretary Datuk Hashim Jahaya died at his residence in Taman Suria near Pantai Johor here at 2.30 am today.

Kuala Kedah Umno division deputy chief Datuk Abdul Muthalib Harun said he was informed of the passing of the 60-year-old Hashim when he was on his way to visit the latter.

“I was on my way to visit him (Hashim) at 3 am but was informed by one of his children that he had died in his sleep. He has kidney problems and was undergoing dialysis treatment.

“The late Datuk Hashim has been undergoing treatment since last year but his health was deteriorating lately. The last time I met him was during the breaking of a fast event on April 23 and at that time he was still healthy and delivered a speech,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said that Hashim, who was a former Kuala Kedah Member of Parliament in 2004, also held the position of Kuala Kedah Umno division chief.

“As the leader, the late Datuk Hashim was focused on the work of the party even though he was busy as a lawyer. His work ethic must be emulated and implemented firmly. We are in the midst of making thorough preparations for the next general election (GE15).

“It is really sad to lose him but we accept it as fate. We will continue his legacy and will try to fulfil his wishes to see UMNO wrests back the Kuala Kedah parliamentary seat,” he said. — Bernama