Kedah wants to be involved in reopening of country’s borders - MB

PENDANG: The Kedah state government has submitted a request to the federal government to be involved in the reopening of the country’s borders.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said this involved its Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) and the Durian Burung ICQS near Padang Terap.

“The decision on border reopening is at the federal government level, but we have asked to be involved because of the Malaysia-Thai border in Kedah,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after visiting the Estate Management Model (EMM) 2.0 programme site for paddy implemented by the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) in Kampung Asam Jawa here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that Thailand planned to reopen the Thai-Malaysia border in March to boost tourist arrivals as Malaysian tourists have been the largest group of visitors to the country before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he was told that the reopening of the border would be implemented using methods such as the implementation of the tourism bubble in Langkawi

“They are not allowed to travel using private vehicles and only certain vehicles are allowed, but I don’t have the details yet,” he said. - Bernama