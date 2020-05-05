Kedah will implement CMCO with immediate effect

ALOR STAR: Kedah has decided to join other states in commencing with the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

It made the decision after the State Special Security Committee convened today.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said Kedah will implement the CMCO, as announced by the federal government with immediate effect.

Earlier, he had said that Kedah would not adopt the more relaxed order announced by the federal government on Monday. He said more time was needed to study the ramifications.

But today, Mukhriz said Kedah has the all-clear to initiate the CMCO but some MCO restrictions will still be imposed, on dine-ins basically.

“We will mainly follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) which was announced by the federal government,“ he told a press conference.

All other sectors such as manufacturing, retail and wholesale will be allowed to open as long as it follows the SOP on social distancing and temperature checks.