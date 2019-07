ALOR STAR: The ongoing Kedah Wood and Lifestyle Fair that began on July 17 to July 27, aims to record RM2.5 million in sales compared with RM1.9 million posted in last year’s edition.

The Ministry of Primary Industries Deputy Secretary–General (Commodities) Ravi Muthayah said the target could be achieved as there was an increase in participation to 27 entrepreneurs from 19 last year.

“The exhibition which had been held in several states, including Kedah, Johor, Perak, Pahang, Kelantan, Sabah, Melaka, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur since 2016, is aimed to increase Bumiputera entrepreneurs market share in the timber-related products and services industry, especially furniture.

“Since its inception to last year, we have generated RM35 million in sales, while in Kedah alone we managed to secure RM6.3 million with organising costs amounted to RM280,000,” he said in a speech at the opening of the exhibition here today.

He said the ministry had always committed to ensuring the wood-based industry to continue to expand with the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) had been undertaking various programmes to increase Bumiputera entrepreneurs participation in the industry.

Among others, the board had implemented a programme to increase the capacity of productivity among Bumiputera small and medium-sized factories to help them produce high-quality furniture, he added.

“To date, a total of 56 wood-based entrepreneurs had received various assistance,” he said, adding that MTIB had also undertaken raw materials support programme under which the entrepreneurs were given revolving fund in the form of interest-free loan to enable them to acquire raw materials for furniture and high value–added products making. — Bernama