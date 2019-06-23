Kedah Zakat Board detects middlemen making commissions from applications

ALOR STAR: The Kedah Zakat Board (LZNK) here has detected six cases in which individuals purporting to be middlemen took commissions by pretending to be able to facilitate the approval of applications for zakat assistance.

The board’s chief executive officer Syeikh Zakaria Othman said in a statement today that as a result of recent investigations by his officers, six applicants within the state were believed to have worked with these middlemen to submit applications intended to dupe the board with inaccurate information in the zakat application forms.

The board found dubious information in the applications, particularly the fact that background information and hardships listed in the six applications were almost identical, said Syeikh Zakaria, adding that some middlemen had even alleged that the commissions would be given to the board.

He said the board had never levied any payment on applicants, and warned the public not to be taken in by individuals purporting to represent the board.

He also advised applicants to seek assistance from authorised zakat personnel at mosques. — Bernama