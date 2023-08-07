Kedahans thank Unity Gov’t for initiative to improve health service facilities

CHANGLUN: The allocation of RM1.25 million announced by the Prime Minister to repair four health clinics in the Kubang Pasu district is proof of the Unity Government’s concern about upgrading the health service facilities in Kedah.

Kubang Pasu District Health Clinic Advisory Panel chairman Datuk Shamsuddin Ahmad said as one of the residents of the district, he was happy with the government’s move to provide allocations to improve the quality of health in the state.

“The people of Kubang Pasu have been waiting for this allocation. Thank you for approving this allocation immediately...so now, the repair works of these four health clinics can be done right away,“ he told Bernama today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had a meet and greet session with the people of Kubang Pasu at the construction site of the new Changlun Mosque here today.

When speaking at the ceremony, Anwar said that in Kedah, the Federal government had allocated RM10.1 million to repair or upgrade 40 health clinics and six dilapidated schools out of the total Rolling Plan (RP3) allocation under the 12th Malaysia Plan in the state.

Siti Rahmah Abdul Muin, 63, from Kampung Belukar said the allocation to repair the health clinics would definitely improve the health services rendered to the residents in Kubang Pasu.

“So there will be no need for residents here to go to other private clinics or hospitals,“ she said.-Bernama