Keep an eye out for those returning from winter breaks

VIROLOGIST Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Lam Sai Kit says given the possibility of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the northern hemisphere at the year-end, the government should pay particular attention to Malaysians returning from their winter holidays.

He said although it is quite unlikely for Malaysia to see a rise in coronavirus cases just because several regions in the world are heading into winter in the next few months, we have to guard against importing more cases as a result of people returning from their Christmas and New Year holidays.

“As we are living in the equatorial region with no winter, it is rather unlikely to see a spike in local transmissions.

“The likely scenario is, Malaysia would see an increase in imported cases,” Lim was quoted by China Press as saying in its report yesterday.

At present, the daily number of imported cases outnumbers local transmissions, he noted, saying the situation might worsen as the northern hemisphere enters winter, especially when Malaysia is expected to open up its tourism industry by then.

“For Malaysia, what is important is to strengthen control measures at entry points and conduct on-the-spot tests.

“We should have enough rapid-test kits for quick diagnosis. We should also have enough places to accommodate those who need to be quarantined.”

Lam pointed out that hitherto, there is no strong scientific evidence to show that the Covid-19 pandemic would worsen during winter. Even in Australia and New Zealand, there was no evidence of a spike in cases in winter.

“During this summer in the northern hemisphere, the pandemic was very serious in countries such as the United States and the European Union nations. But with the approach of cooler months, the number of cases had in fact dropped.

“This new coronavirus is very hard to predict, and we will never be certain what it will do next.”

He pointed out that if Covid-19 behaves like other coronaviruses and flu viruses, and related to respiratory infections that break out in winter, then Covid-19 can be expected to be more active in the coming winter.

“But we have to wait and see.”