‘Keep checkpoints open around the clock’

GEORGE TOWN: A regional business organisation has urged Malaysia and Thailand to allow round-the-clock crossing at their border at the Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoint.

This, they said, is in anticipation of an increase in trade and tourism as the two countries emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Joint Business Council Malaysia chairman Datuk Faudzi Naim said 24-hour access was part of the Asean Economic Community concept unveiled in 2015.

The objective was to eventually see a seamless economic integration within the region by transforming the group into a collective trade and investment force, he told theSun.

It has been reported that the intra-trade within Asean was worth up to US$3 trillion last year. The region is one of the world’s top trading zones.

Faudzi was commenting on a report that Malaysia and Thailand will scale down operations at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security checkpoint in Bukit Kayu Hitam and the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine facility in Sadao because of a reduction in the volume of heavy vehicle and cargo traffic.

The shortened operation hours began yesterday.

The easing of traffic between the two countries has been attributed to the prolonged lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Faudzi said requirements such as social distancing, crowd control, personal hygiene and public healthcare adopted by both countries on the advice of the World Health Organisation should not be allowed to affect border trade.

“Border crossings must be enabling factors, not barriers, to the liberalisation of trade and the seeking of new markets,” he said. “Given time, the volume of trade should pick up.”

Bilateral trade between Malaysia and Thailand amounted to RM105.36 billion last year, with border trade accounting for 60%.

It has been reported that between 12,000 and 13,000 trucks go through the border every month. At times, some cargo is detained for closer inspection, causing traffic congestion. This led to a decision to keep the checkpoints opened round the clock last year.

While freight forwarders want to see the borders open for longer hours, hoteliers are a little more cautious.

Eugene Dass, who head the Kedah-Perlis chapter of the Malaysian Association of Hotels, feared that visitors would prefer to remain in Thailand rather than check into hotels in Malaysia if they have free access either way at any hour.

