KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has called urged party members to keep calm amidst the public disagreement between PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali over the recent appointments of PKR Central Leadership Council members.

“Keep cool, keep cool,“ said Wan Azizah.

Wan Azizah, who is also PKR advisory council chairman, said she called on all PKR members to give ample space for Anwar to form a strong party leadership after being declared as new PKR president when he won uncontested in the party polls.

She said several appointments for key positions made by Anwar was because he wanted to strengthen the ties and unity among party members.

“I think let (the) president lead the party ... we have actually chosen him, as I said this (is) from president for the unity among our party members,“ she said.

When asked on the possibility for Azmin contesting for PKR presidency in the future, Wan Azizah said it was normal in any political party.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister attended the ‘Street Dakwah’ campaign in conjunction with the 2019 New Year’s celebration around the KLCC last night.

She also spent over half an hour mingling with some 50 volunteers from the Persatuan Kebangsaan Pelajar Islam Malaysia (PKPIM) involved in spreading awareness message to young people to keep them away from social problems.

“We know the young people tend to be adventurous and want to try and experiment everything, even things that could get them into trouble.

“So, this campaign is a preventive measure to make them realise the risks and know what kind of help they can get if they are in trouble, for example, by contacting the Kasih hotline at 15999,“ she told reporters.

Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Malaysian Youth Council president Jufitri Joha. — Bernama