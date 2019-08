KUALA LUMPUR: Utilising civic awareness and emotional control with rational consideration is essential when one is involved in a road accident, says Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix).

He said these key elements play an important role in any accident for any individual.

“Good emotional management can help avert a situation from turning ugly.

“Such circumstances arise with the mental pressure experienced by a member of the community. We need to take measures to strengthen further such elements (civic awareness and emotional control),” he said when met by Bernama.

Lee was commenting on the incident at Km293.5 of the North-South Expressway near Bandar Baru Bangi last Saturday which led to the death of Syed Muhamad Danial Syed Syakir, 29 after a misunderstanding following an accident at the location.

A couple aged 40 and 36 had been remanded for seven days from Aug 11 for further investigation. — Bernama