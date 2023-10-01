Keep our cities, tourist attractions clean: Matta

PETALING JAYA: With the tourism industry in Malaysia recovering to where it was before the Covid-19 pandemic, authorities and the public must keep our cities clean, especially tourist spots, as the country’s image is at stake, said the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta).

Its chairman for the Kuala Lumpur chapter, Sheikh Awadh Sheikh Abdullah, was commenting on Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming’s recent call for the authorities and communities to keep the environment clean.

Nga, who visited tourist spots in Kuala Lumpur on the night of Jan 4, called on local authorities to constantly take note of public cleanliness.

“I believe Alam Flora will take immediate action to improve waste management services after my visit,” he said, adding that Solid Waste Corp, which is under his ministry, will monitor the tourist spots.

“All parties should remember that cleanliness and a conducive environment are very important for the development of the country’s tourism industry and in particular, the people’s well-being,” said Nga.

Supporting Nga’s call, Sheikh Awadh said the country’s reputation will be tarnished if “we do not take care of our environment”.

“Incoming tourists will think twice about visiting Malaysia if we don’t provide a better quality of service and cleanliness. They will prefer to visit Singapore, and this will have a serious impact on our economy. So, we must take care of our surroundings.”

He said other than tourist spots, public facilities should also be well maintained, adding that Malaysians are using it too.

“Public venues such as shopping malls, parks, roads and public toilets need to be clean at all times.

“We are all using them, not just tourists. The public plays an important role in cleanliness. Look at how Japan and Singapore emphasise cleanliness and renewable energy to be sustainable and attract lots of foreign tourists.”

Environmental NGO EcoKnights vice-president Amlir Ayat said public facilities needed to be maintained.

“This is critical. A poor environment affects our health, and the economic consequences are numerous. Many Malaysians have suffered serious health issues due to poor waste management, polluted rivers and an uncaring attitude towards the environment.”

He added that all Malaysians are responsible for taking care of the environment and local authorities and other relevant agencies cannot look after the entire country.

“They need the public’s help to maintain a clean environment. This can start from residential areas and recreational spots, and continue to night markets and public streets.”

Amlir also said apart from aggressive monitoring and enforcement by the relevant agencies, a review of the formal education system should be carried out, not just to ensure academic excellence, but to produce ethical youth, who are strongly motivated to act with care and concern.